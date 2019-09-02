Soldier couldn't convince king to stay: Kolhe after Bhosale

A soldier has failed to convince his king, NCP leader Amol Kolhe said on Monday about his meeting with Satara MP Udayanaraje Bhosale to ask the latter to not quit the party. Bhosale, a descendant of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, has been warming up to the BJP of late, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reciprocating by stating that the ruling party would be happy if the former joined.

Bhosale had recently lavished praise on Fadnavis and said his government had done more to develop his constituency Satara than the Congress-NCP combine which was creating obstacles during its 15-year tenure between 1999-2004. "A soldier could not convince his king," Kolhe, an actor-turned-politician and Lok Sabha MP from Shirur, told reporters after the meeting in Satara.

The despondency in the party after the failed meeting triggered speculation in political circles that Bhosale was seriously considering switching over to the BJP. When asked by reporters about the switch, Bhosale said, "If I were to join the BJP, I will discuss it with my workers and then decide." PTI ND BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)