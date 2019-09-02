PM Modi to be awarded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be awarded by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation for the Swachh Bharat campaign, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. The minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office said the award will be given to Modi when he visits the United States this month.

"Sh @narendramodi to receive award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States," Singh tweeted. He said the award is another moment of pride for every Indian as the prime minister's "diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world".

Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, as a national movement. The campaign aims to achieve the vision of a 'Clean India' by October 2 this year to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

