The ruling Georgian Dream party has nominated Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia for the post of the prime minister, RIA news agency cited the party's chairman as saying on Tuesday.

Outgoing prime minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announced his resignation on Monday after little more than a year in the job.

Also Read: UK Labour Party to discuss Brexit tactics with rival parties

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)