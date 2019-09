Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the federal budget for security will increase next year, as the government seeks to curb high levels of violent crime.

Lopez Obrador, who was speaking at his regular morning news conference, did not provide more details. The 2020 budget plan is due to be presented to Congress by Sept. 8.

