UK PM Johnson says rebel Brexit law would destroy negotiations

Reuters London
Updated: 03-09-2019 20:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he had achieved "real momentum" in Brexit talks with the European Union over the summer and that a bid by lawmakers to pass a law to block a no-deal exit would destroy the negotiations.

Lawmakers opposed to a no-deal exit plan to seize control of parliamentary time on Wednesday to pass the legislation, which Johnson said would "force us to beg for yet another pointless delay."

"If that happens, all the progress that we have been making will have been for nothing ... It would destroy any chance of negotiation," Johnson told lawmakers, urging them to reject the legislation.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
