The British Conservatives who rebelled and will be expelled from party

Twenty-one lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party rebelled against Prime Minster Boris Johnson on Tuesday by backing the first step towards legislating to block a no-deal Brexit. They will be expelled from the Conservative Party. The 21 lawmakers are as follows:
Guto Bebb Alistair Burt
David Gauke Sam Gyimah
Richard Harrington Anne Milton
Nicholas Soames Richard Benyon
Greg Clark Justine Greening
Philip Hammond Margot James
Caroline Nokes Rory Stewart
Steve Brine Kenneth Clarke
Dominic Grieve Stephen Hammond
Oliver Letwin Antoinette Sandbach
Edward Vaizey
