The British Conservatives who rebelled and will be expelled from party

Twenty-one lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party rebelled against Prime Minster Boris Johnson on Tuesday by backing the first step towards legislating to block a no-deal Brexit. They will be expelled from the Conservative Party. The 21 lawmakers are as follows:

Guto Bebb Alistair Burt

David Gauke Sam Gyimah

Richard Harrington Anne Milton

Nicholas Soames Richard Benyon

Greg Clark Justine Greening

Philip Hammond Margot James

Caroline Nokes Rory Stewart

Steve Brine Kenneth Clarke

Dominic Grieve Stephen Hammond

Oliver Letwin Antoinette Sandbach

Edward Vaizey

