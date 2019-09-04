Another example of 'vendetta politics': Rahul on Shivakumar arrest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that D K Shivakumar's arrest was another example of "vendetta politics" and the BJP government was using probe agencies and a "pliant" media to selectively target individuals. After a long session of grilling, Shivakumar was placed under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in a money laundering case.

"The arrest of DK Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the government, using agencies like the ED/CBI & a pliant media to selectively target individuals," Gandhi tweeted. The Congress has hit out at the BJP-led Centre over Shivakumar's arrest, asserting the opposition party will not be intimidated by the "politics of persecution" and continue to pose "hard questions" to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)