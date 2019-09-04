TMC opposing NRC to aid Rohingya infiltration: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday alleged thatWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is opposing the NRC as she has provided shelter to Rohingya Muslims to use them as vote bank and to attack workers of the saffron party. Vijayvargiya, who is the party's West Bengal in- charge, also claimed that the Trinamool Congress has been plotting to kill BJP MP Arjun Singh and Mukul Roy, who had switched sides from the TMC.

"Why is Mamata Banerjee opposing the NRC which has been done to drive out infiltrators? What is the reason behind her opposition? The reason is vote bank politics. The TMC government is providing shelter to Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingya Muslims. "They are being provided shelter so that they can be used both as vote bank and also as goons to attack and kill BJP workers in the state," Vijayvargiya claimed while addressing a party rally at Shyambazar area in North Kolkata.

Accusing the BJP governments at the Centre and in Assam of making genuine Indians refugees in their own country through the National Register of Citizens, the TMC has decided to hold protests meetings across West Bengal this week. Referring to Sunday's attack on BJP MP Arjun Singh, Vijayvargia said, "The TMC had hatched a plot to kill him. But they failed. I want to caution Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that had Singh been killed, her government would have ceased to exist," he said.

Singh had earlier claimed that Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma had struck him, causing a gash on his head, during a "peaceful protest" within his Lok Sabha constituency. The police, however, said the MP was injured in brickbatting by his own party workers. The BJP Bengal unit has been organizing a three-day long protest against attacks on its party leaders and workers by alleged TMC activists in various parts of the state.

Vijayvargiya also accused the TMC of using the police and administration to silence the opposition and pursue its own 'vested political interests'. "The day BJP comes to power, the police would follow our orders only," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)