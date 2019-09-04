Nigerian vice president to boycott financial summit in South Africa -foreign minister

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will boycott the World Economic Forum's Africa summit in South Africa over riots in the host country that have targeted foreign-owned businesses, Nigeria's foreign minister said on Wednesday. "Clearly with this climate, he and Mr. President have agreed that he should not go," Foreign Minister Onyeama told a news briefing.

Summit organisers confirmed Osinbajo will not attend the Cape Town conference, which started on Wednesday.

