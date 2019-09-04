International Development News
UK PM Johnson receives support from Conservatives over new election

Reuters London
Updated: 04-09-2019 23:03 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson won cheers on Wednesday from some of his lawmakers when he told a meeting of his Conservative Party that there must be a new election and Britain must leave the European Union by Oct. 31.

Addressing a meeting of the Conservative 1922 Committee, Johnson repeated his message that if he loses a vote in parliament later on Wednesday, an election must be held to meet his deadline to leave the EU, one lawmaker present at the meeting said, adding that he "did well".

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
