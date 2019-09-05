International Development News
UK PM is offering the "poison of no deal" with election bid - Labour's Corbyn

Reuters London
Updated: 05-09-2019 00:44 IST
British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday of offering the "poison of a no deal" by calling on lawmakers to back holding an early election.

Just minutes after lawmakers approved a bill to designed to prevent Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31, Corbyn repeated his position that he would support a new poll when that bill had been made into law.

Corbyn said Wednesday's offer of an election was one containing "the poison of a no deal". "Let this bill pass and gain royal assent, then we will back an election," he said.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
