British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday of offering the "poison of a no deal" by calling on lawmakers to back holding an early election.

Just minutes after lawmakers approved a bill to designed to prevent Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31, Corbyn repeated his position that he would support a new poll when that bill had been made into law.

Corbyn said Wednesday's offer of an election was one containing "the poison of a no deal". "Let this bill pass and gain royal assent, then we will back an election," he said.

