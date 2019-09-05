UK lawmakers reject PM Johnson's request for early election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed on Wednesday to win the approval of enough lawmakers to go ahead with his plan to hold an early election.

He needed to win the backing of at least 434 lawmakers, but only 298 voted in favour of an election while 56 voted against. The opposition Labour Party instructed its lawmakers to abstain on the vote.

