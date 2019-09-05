International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

2020 Democratic candidates turn focus to climate change

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 05-09-2019 03:28 IST
2020 Democratic candidates turn focus to climate change

Image Credit:

The climate crisis is moving squarely to the center of attention in a series of televised town halls with top Democratic presidential candidates. Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro was the first of 10 presidential hopefuls speaking in a marathon seven-hour series of separate town halls on CNN.

Castro told questioners including a high school student and nurse that he wouldn't immediately ban oil and gas production by fracking but would take other steps to eliminate fossil-fuel emissions by 2045. President Donald Trump began tweeting as soon as the prime-time climate forum kicked off. rump says Democrats' proposals would raise energy bills and gas prices.

he forum gives Democrats a chance to carve out space from other contenders on a subject of growing importance to Democratic voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019