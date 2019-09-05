CORRECTED-U.S. House panel subpoenas DHS chief over alleged Trump pardon offers

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan, to present documents about President Donald Trump's alleged offer of pardons to officials implementing U.S. immigration policy.

McAleenan is required to appear before the panel at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Sept. 17 to provide a number of documents, notes and communications including those related to March 21 and April 5 meetings between Trump and DHS officials, according to a copy of the subpoena released by the panel.

