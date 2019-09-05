Amit Jogi taken to hospital for chest pain, brought back later

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi, arrested for allegedly providing wrong information in a poll affidavit, was taken to a hospital Wednesday night as he complained of chest pain. He was brought back to the jail a few hours later after treatment, a police official said.

Amit Jogi, lodged in Gaurela sub-jail in Bilaspur district, complained of chest pain and breathing problem on Wednesday night. He was shifted to a local community health centre around 10.30 pm , said Gaurela station house officer Dinesh Kurre.

After a check-up, he was shifted to government-run MCH Hospital in Gaurela. Following medical tests and treatment, Jogi was sent back to the jail around 3 am on Thursday, the officer said.

Amit Jogi, who heads the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), was arrested on September 3 following a complaint lodged by Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from Marwahi in the 2013 state Assembly polls. Jogi had won the election. On Tuesday Jogi was produced before a magistrate who sent him in judicial remand for 14 days, rejecting his bail plea. The bail plea was also turned down by a sessions court.

Paikra has alleged that Amit Jogi submitted wrong information about the date and place of his birth in the affidavit while filing nomination for the 2013 polls. Jogi mentioned his birthplace as Sarbahara village in Bilaspur district, but when he had applied for Indian citizenship he had mentioned that he was born in the United States, according to the complaint.

He was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating). PTI Cor TKP KRK KRK.

