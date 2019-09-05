International Development News
Reuters London
Updated: 05-09-2019 20:02 IST
UK and Israeli leaders agree on need to stop Iran getting nuclear weapon

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during a meeting in London on the need to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, Downing Street said on Thursday. "Both Prime Ministers agreed on the need to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and stop wider destabilising Iranian behaviour. The Prime Minister stressed the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Johnson also said he looked forward to seeing the United States' proposals for a viable Israel-Palestinian peace agreement, the spokeswoman said.

