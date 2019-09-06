International Development News
Scottish National Party: We won't be "played" by PM Johnson

Reuters London
Updated: 06-09-2019 16:43 IST
The Scottish National Party wants an election but will ensure a no-deal Brexit is prevented, an SNP source said.

"The SNP is ready for an election, but we will not be played by Boris Johnson," the source said.

"We are considering all options and discussing with all parties the best way to prevent a disastrous no-deal Brexit and get rid of this shambolic (Conservative) government as soon as possible," the source added.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
