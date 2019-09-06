Centre should have shown Chidamabaram some respect : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday criticised the manner in which former union minister P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar jail in the INX Media case. The central government should have shown him "minimum respect", she said in state Assembly here.

"I don't know what is there in the Chidambaram case. Law will take its own course. But what was the purpose of keeping him Tihar jail like an ordinary prisoner? They should have shown minimum respect to him," Banerjee said.

She said, "We have to spend a lot to hire a lawyer. Chidambaram himself is a lawyer. What has happened? He has to go to Tihar jail. We have no right to speak against the judiciary. But can you tell me where is the country heading to?" A Delhi court had on Thursday sent Chidambaram in judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media case and he was lodged at the Tihar jail.

"Whether Chidambaram is a bad or good man, we must not forget that he was union home minister and finance minister. You could have at least shown him the minimum respect. Today you are in power but tomorrow you may or may not be," Banerjee said apparently referring to the BJP.

The court allowed Chidambaram to carry his medicines to the jail and directed that he be kept in a separate cell considering that he enjoys Z-category security..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)