Digvijaya Singh congratulates ISRO for their Chandrayaan 2 efforts

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday congratulated scientists at the ISRO for their Chandrayaan 2 efforts. Speaking to media here, Singh said: "I want to congratulate the scientists of ISRO, because of their efforts we did manage to reach close to the moon. Unfortunately, it did not go well and there is no one's fault in that. Next time we will definitely reach the moon."

Earlier today, the ISRO announced that they had lost communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander, Vikram, minutes before its soft landing on the surface of the moon. On being asked about the economic situation, the Congress leader hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that due to his wrong decisions the economic situation of the country is worsening.

"People are losing jobs. There are no new jobs and investments. In this situation, the government is going for 'Fit India Movement' when it is time for the government to think and work on how to improve the economic situation of the country," Digvijaya said. On being asked about his supporters pasting his posters, Singh said: "I am against putting posters of mine. I do not want garlands to be placed on them. Wherever I go for a public meet, I give instructions to the party workers not to garland me, no to chant slogans, and not to burn fireworks for me." (ANI)

Also Read: Digvijaya Singh makes controversial statements to remain in headlines: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)