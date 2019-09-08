France-Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap is opportunity to resolve crisis - French minister

France's foreign minister said on Sunday a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia was an opportunity to find a solution to the crisis.

"There is an opportunity, a door opened to start making progress towards settling this conflict," Le Drian told Europe 1 radio,

Russia and Ukraine swapped dozens of prisoners on Saturday in a carefully-negotiated rapprochement that brought Western praise and could thaw a freeze in relations since Moscow's annexation of the Crimea region in 2014.

