Kejriwal lays foundation stone for expansion of Acharya Bhikshu Hospital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new hospital block for Delhi government's Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar. Kejriwal said the new block will increase the number of beds from 150 to 420, a statement said.

"The construction of this block will be completed in the next 15 months by the PWD (Public Works Department)," he said. "The services being added to this hospital will be such that even a top private hospital may not be able to provide. The PWD engineers have worked with great excellence," the statement quoted Kejriwal as saying.

