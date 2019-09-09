Development of Kangra top priority, says Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said development of Kangra is his priority and urged the district's residents to continue supporting his government. Thakur said several tourism schemes were underway in Dharamshala and the ropeway project would be completed by May next year. He was addressing the 'Labharthi Sammalen' (Beneficiaries Conference) at Zorawar ground here.

He said efforts were also on to construct Himani-Chamunda ropeway. The chief minister said Dharamshala has been selected for organising the 'Global Investors Meet' on November 7 and 8 this year.

Thakur also congratulated the Narendra Modi government for completing 100 days of its second tenure. The chief minister said this short period has ensured several "historic decisions aimed towards making India one of the most developed nations".

The biggest achievement of the Union government during the first hundred days in office was to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which, he said, paved the way for a one nation-one constitution. He commended the Modi government for the Chandrayaan-2 mission,

Thakur said the world community will now acknowledge India's progress and development. The chief minister thanked the people for "wholeheartedly" supporting the BJP in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections. He paid rich tributes to Kargil war hero Param Vir Chakra Vikram Batra, whose birth anniversary was celebrated on Monday.

Thakur also honoured the beneficiaries of different government schemes on the occasion. Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar said the Modi government has ensured that "dreams of our freedom fighters of one nation, one Constitution and one flag is achieved".

Incharge of BJP in Bihar and the state Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, said the first 100 days of the second tenure of the Union government was "full of achievements" that ensured that India regains its old glory and once again becomes 'Vishwa Guru'. Member of Parliament Kishan Kapoor said the state was forging ahead on the path of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Singh Satti, Urban Development Minister Sarveeen Chaudhary, Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Deputy Speaker Hansraj were among others present on the occasion. The bypoll to Dharamshala assembly constituency, which fell vacant after Kapoor was elected to Lok Sabha in May, is due later this year and the BJP is yet to announce its candidate but sources said five names have been shortlisted.

