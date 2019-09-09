Centre taking steps to ensure minimal impact of global slowdown: Harsimrat

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal here on Monday said India cannot remain isolated from the global slowdown but asserted that the government is responsive and taking steps to ensure that it has a minimal impact in the country. She said the merger and infusion of Rs 70,000 crore into the public sector banks, sanctioning of Rs 87,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and the investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in infrastructure projects would give a big boost to the economy.

"We all know that there is a global slowdown, which has been happening for quite some time. Despite that, the growth rate of the country has been better than almost all major economies, be it America, Europe or Japan," she said addressing the media while highlighting achievements of the NDA government after the completion of 100 days in office. "There is a global slowdown. If we cannot be isolated from global warning, then how can we be isolated from this slowdown. If there is a global slowdown, then of course there has been an impact in India as well but despite that, we are growing at a faster rate. The government is reacting to ensure this impact is felt the least," she added.

She described the slowdown as "cyclical" or "temporary" while maintaining that inflation had been low and the country received "a record" FDI. In the ease of doing business, the country's position had improved from 142 to 77, she said.

Highlighting the performance of the Centre, Harsimrat, who is the Union Food Processing Industries Minister, said the revoking of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was the "most decisive" move of the government. "With this decision, J-K has been brought into the main frame," she said, adding that it would ensure all-round development of J-K.

To a question on doubling farmers' income, the minister replied that the government was constantly taking steps in this direction. "In 2014, we announced to double farmers' income by 2022 and we gave a deadline," she said, adding that they raised the crop MSP by 1.50 times.

She said Rs 6,000 was given to every farmer under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and e-mandis would give a boost to their income. She also highlighted the sensitivity and encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that boosted the morale of ISRO scientists.

With the Chandrayan-II, India made unprecedented strides in space and established its global positioning, she said. The minister also claimed that the first parliament session of the new government exemplified the decisive nature of its leadership.

"By ending the triple talaq, despite stiff opposition, this government has demonstrated its commitment to restoring the honour and dignity of women," she said. The minister highlighted the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which provided death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children.

This was another illustration of this government's single-minded focus on social reforms, she said. The Union minister said the government tried to uplift marginalised sections by creating a level-playing field for them.

