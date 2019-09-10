Gau Raksha Vahini gives ultimatum to Tripura govt to check

The Rashtriya Gau Raksha Vahini on Tuesday gave the BJP-IPFT government of Tripura an ultimatum to take "effective measures" to check cattle smuggling within 15 days, failing which the organisation will start an agitation. Cattle smuggling is increasing in the state in connivance with the police, working president of Tripura unit of the Rashtriya Gau Raksha Vahini, Samar J Chakravarte, alleged.

"We have informed the matter to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and all the district magistrates on several occasions. But no effective measures were taken by the administration to check the menace," Chakravarte said. Chakravarte claimed that the chief minister did not reply to the letters the organisation had sent to him.

"We are giving 15 days to the chief minister. If no effective action is taken within this period (against cattle smugglers), we will organise sit-in demonstrations and other forms of protests," he told a press conference. Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said there was no relation between the saffron party and the Rashtriya Gau Raksha Vahini.

"Anyone can organise protest demonstrations democratically. The BJP has no link with the organisation and it will not take any responsibility about their functioning," Bhattacharya said..

