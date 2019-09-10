New Sweden minister presses 'feminist foreign policy'

Stockholm, Sep 10 (AFP) Sweden on Tuesday named a new foreign minister, appointing trade minister Ann Linde who vowed to press on with the country's "feminist foreign policy". Linde, 57, replaces Margot Wallstrom, 64, who made headlines in 2014 when she put gender equality at the heart of Sweden's international agenda.

Wallstrom resigned last week to spend time with her family. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who heads a coalition comprising his Social Democratic Party and the Greens, announced the reshuffle as he presented the government's programme when the Swedish parliament resumed after the summer break.

"Ann Linde has been working with foreign policy in different forms for many years," Lofven told a press conference. "That means she has both extensive knowledge and a large network around the world, which will be of great benefit in her new role."

Linde, 57, said she would continue the policy of her predecessor, which includes the promotion of women's economic emancipation, fighting sexual violence and improving women's political participation. "We will continue our feminist foreign policy. I recently introduced a feminist trade policy and I care deeply about these issues," she told reporters.

Lofven also appointed Anna Hallberg, a former vice president of the state-owned investment company Almi and a former member of bank SEB's senior management, to take over Linde's former position as trade minister. Eva Nordmark, chairman of the labour union TCO, was also named new minister of employment.

Nordmark will be taking over the position from Ylva Johansson, who was on Tuesday nominated as the next EU commissioner for Home Affairs under incoming EU president Ursula von der Leyen. (AFP) IND IND

