Italian coalition wins vote in Senate letting it take office

Reuters Rome
Updated: 10-09-2019 22:36 IST
Italy's new government won a confidence vote in the upper house Senate on Tuesday following a stormy debate, with the far-right accusing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of betraying voters by shunning early elections.

Conte, backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD), won an initial confidence motion in the lower house on Monday, meaning his coalition can now forge ahead with its pro-European agenda.

It took the Senate vote by 169 to 133 in the 321-seat chamber.

COUNTRY : Italy
