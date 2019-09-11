International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kejriwal directs Health Dept to 'end VIP culture' in Delhi govt hospitals

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-09-2019 15:18 IST
Kejriwal directs Health Dept to 'end VIP culture' in Delhi govt hospitals

Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed the Health Department to "end VIP culture" in Delhi government's hospitals and said all citizens will get equal treatment. The chief minister said there would be no private rooms for VIPs in government-run hospitals in the national capital.

"I have directed the Health Dept to end VIP culture in govt hospitals. No more private rooms for VIPs. All citizens will get equal treatment, but it will be of the best quality," Kejriwal tweeted. There are a few hospitals which have private rooms that can be booked at some charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019