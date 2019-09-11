Canadian PM Trudeau formally launches campaign for Oct. 21 election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday met with Governor General Julie Payette, the acting head of state, who formally gave her blessing for the launch of a six-week federal election campaign.

"Canadians will head to the polls on Oct. 21," Trudeau told reporters outside Payette's official residence in Ottawa. "We've done a lot this past four years, but the truth is we're just getting started."

