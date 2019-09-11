International Development News
Development News Edition
Canadian PM Trudeau formally launches campaign for Oct. 21 election

Reuters Ottawa
Updated: 11-09-2019 20:26 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday met with Governor General Julie Payette, the acting head of state, who formally gave her blessing for the launch of a six-week federal election campaign.

"Canadians will head to the polls on Oct. 21," Trudeau told reporters outside Payette's official residence in Ottawa. "We've done a lot this past four years, but the truth is we're just getting started."

COUNTRY : Canada
