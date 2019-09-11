Nath announces sops for bypoll-bound Jhabua, lists

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday announced development schemes worth Rs 30 crore for the assembly bypoll-bound tribal seat of Jhabua and also listed achievements of his eight-month-old Congress government. The Jhabua (ST) seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA Guman Singh Damor got elected to the Lok Sabha from Ratlam- Jhabua in the April-May 2019 general elections.

However, the bypoll schedule for Jhabua is yet to be announced by the Election Commission. The section 151 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 stipulates that a by- election has to be held within six months of a seat falling vacant in an assembly or Lok Sabha. Taking a jibe at BJPs former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whom the Congress had dubbed as "ghoshnaveer" (a man of hollow promises) in the run-up to the 2018 assembly polls, Nath said work culture has changed in Madhya Pradesh after he took charge in December last year.

"Now we are developing a work culture that is different from the previous government that was just about criticising, misleading and making announcements," he said. Nath was addressing a function after distributing land lease to 200 landless people at the district headquarters here after launching the Mukhyamantri Awaas Mission (Urban)" scheme.

On the occasion, he dedicated or launched development schemes worth Rs 30 crore for Jhabua district. The chief minister said the Congress government has developed a working culture where there is no place for criticism, making hallow announcements or misleading public.

Comparing his governments eight months' performance with that of the 15-year BJP rule, Nath said We have shown how to work despite getting empty coffers. "Soon after coming to power we waived loans of 19 lakh farmers and in the days to come, we will do the same for 37 lakh more farmers." Referring to other farmer welfare schemes, he said his government has given a bonus of Rs 250 per quintal for maize and will soon start giving a bonus of Rs 160 per quintal for wheat.

The chief minister listed the welfare measures of his government that included raising the financial assistance to Rs 51,000 given for marriage/nikah of poor girls and doubling the pension from Rs 300 to 600 for the old and physically- challenged persons. Besides Nath, his ministerial colleagues, including P C Sharma, Jaivardhan Singh, Sachin Yadav and Surendra Singh Baghel, announced schemes to be implemented by their respective departments for the welfare of the people of Jhabua district..

