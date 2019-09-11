Congress demands TRS govt to implement schemes for ryots

Telangana Congress on Wednesday demanded that the TRS government honor its promises of a farm loan waiver and the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers without delay. State Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who led a dharna organised by the party near Nalgonda as part of the state-wide agitation on farmers issues, said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised Rs 5,000 per acre for rabi and Kharif seasons to farmers, but over 50 percent of the farmers were yet to get the amount.

The TRS government has not initiated the process to waive crop loans of upto Rs one lakh for each farmer, he alleged. The banks were not giving loans to farmers owing to dues and non-clearance of previous crop loans and the ryots did not get the promised support from the state government under the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme, he claimed.

The TRS government was pushing lakhs of farmers into debt and severe financial strain, he said. The TPCC president hit out at the TRS government and also the NDA government at Centre for the alleged shortage of urea in the state.

Instead of ensuring an adequate supply of urea, the TRS government in Telangana and the BJP-led government at Centre were making contradictory and false statements on the availability of urea, the Congress leader said. He attacked Rao for allegedly not providing representation to the Madiga community in the cabinet though its population is over 40 lakh in the state.

The TPCC president also said Rao had promised to provide 12 percent reservation to Muslims within four months of coming to power but the promise was not kept even after six years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)