Jordan says peace treaty with Israel could be 'at stake'

Amman, Sept 11 (AFP) Jordan's house speaker said Wednesday a pledge by Israel's prime minister to annex a key part of the occupied West Bank if re-elected could put the peace treaty with Israel "at stake". "The house of representatives, rejecting all the racist statements coming from the leadership of the occupier, confirms that dealing with this occupier requires a new path that would place the peace treaty at stake," Atef al-Tawarneh said in remarks carried by official news agency Petra.

He accused Israel of having "studiously broken all international treaties and (UN) resolutions". On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea which account for one third of the West Bank if re-elected next week.

Jordan and Israel have been bound by a peace treaty since 1994 but relations between the neighbours have been chronically tense. The peace accord is just the second between an Arab country and the Jewish state, after Egypt in 1979.

Netanyahu's announcement sparked an outcry in Arab capitals. Palestinian officials said it would "destroy" the entire peace process.

On Tuesday Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the move would "push the whole region towards violence".(AFP) RUP RUP

