Nigerian election tribunal rejects opposition bid to overturn election of president Buhari

Reuters Abuja
Updated: 11-09-2019 21:44 IST
A Nigerian election tribunal on Wednesday rejected a bid by the lead opposition candidate to overturn the February presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar, of the People's Democratic Party, had claimed the poll was fraudulent. The ruling means there is no further challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election victory. The 76-year-old former military ruler first took office as an elected leader in 2015. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh, writing by Libby George, editing by Chris Reese)

COUNTRY : Nigeria
