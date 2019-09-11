International Development News
Development News Edition
Iran's Rouhani tells France's Macron: no talks with U.S. while sanctions in place

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 11-09-2019 22:30 IST
Iran's Rouhani tells France's Macron: no talks with U.S. while sanctions in place

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Iran will not negotiate with the United States while sanctions on Tehran are still enforced by Washington, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media.

"From the perspective of Iran's government, parliament and people, with the sanctions still in place, negotiations with America have no meaning," Rouhani said, quoted by the state broadcaster IRIB.

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
