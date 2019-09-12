International Development News
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 12-09-2019 03:25 IST
UPDATE 1-Three Bolton aides submit their resignations at White House

Three top aides to former national security adviser John Bolton submitted their resignations on Wednesday, a day after Bolton and President Donald Trump parted ways.

Garrett Marquis, Bolton's top spokesman, Sarah Tinsley, his communications director, and scheduler Christine Samuelian all resigned in what an administration source called an amicable fashion. "It was an honor to serve my country, and I wish the president and the administration success moving forward," Marquis said in a brief statement.

The trio of aides has worked for Bolton for years. Marquis, who White House officials say was well-liked in the West Wing, was looking at other jobs in the Trump administration, the source said.

"In an administration where, at times, messaging coordination was a lesser priority, Garrett was crucial in working to ensure the White House, Defense Department and State Department were on the same page publicly," said a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

COUNTRY : United States
