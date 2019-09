Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Thursday ruled out any negotiation or out-of-court settlement with Karnataka on the Mahadayi water dispute issue The Goa government is firm on its stand that theMahadayi river water should not be allowed to be diverted by Karnataka, Sawant told PTI "There is no issue of out-of-court settlement or negotiations," he said.

