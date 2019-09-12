France will take its time reforming cherished pension system - PM

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Thursday said his government would not rush reform of France's long-cherished pension system, perhaps the most perilous yet of the social and economic reforms sought by President Emmanuel Macron. "We are ready to take the time that is needed," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a speech in which he is expected to set out how and over what time period his government will reform France's convoluted pension system.

"Nothing is set in stone," he continued. France was roiled in late 2018 and the first half of this year by sometimes violent anti-government protests against high living costs and Macron's first wave of reforms to liberalize the economy. Macron says he has heard the anger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)