International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. still pursuing 'maximum pressure' against Iran -Treasury's Mnuchin

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 12-09-2019 18:44 IST
U.S. still pursuing 'maximum pressure' against Iran -Treasury's Mnuchin

US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin Image Credit: ANI

The United State is still pursuing a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday, days after U.S. President Donald Trump's hard-line national security adviser left the White House.

Mnuchin, in an interview on CNBC, also said that as of now there is no plan for Trump to meet with Iran President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month, although he reiterated that Trump was open to meeting Rouhani with no preconditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019