International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Odd-even scheme returns to Delhi from Nov 4

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 13-09-2019 12:34 IST
Odd-even scheme returns to Delhi from Nov 4

Image Credit: Flickr

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the odd-even road rationing scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 4 to 15. Kejriwal said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighboring states.

The chief minister announced his seven-point action plan to tackle pollution due to crop burning which includes distribution of masks, mechanized sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city. Under the scheme, odd and even-numbered vehicles ply on alternate days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019