Ukraine president expects Trump meeting, Donbass peace talks in September

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expects to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in September and also that peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France to resolve the Donbas conflict will take place this month.

Asked about the potential deployment of peacekeepers to the Donbas region, he told a conference on Friday he did not want the area to become like the breakaway Moldova region of Transdniestria, where Russian troops are permanently stationed.

Also Read: Donald Trump gets statue in wife's homeland of Slovenia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)