Bhaskar Jadhav cannot live without power, says NCP

The NCP on Friday attacked its Guhagar MLA Bhaskar Jadhav after he resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling Shiv Sena. The NCP said Jadhav, who joined the Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, "cannot live without power".

"Jadhav cannot live without power. He was defeated by an NCP candidate when he was in the Shiv Sena. Then he joined the NCP (in 2000). Then he was made a MLC. Then he became MLA, was made a minister. But he has now joined the Shiv Sena for power," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said. Malik claimed the NCP would settle the score by defeating Jadhav in the upcoming Assembly polls..

