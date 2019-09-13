We will win Satara seat: NCP on Udayanraje's plan to quit

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday said it will retain the Satara Lok Sabha seat, hours after its leader and sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale announced that he would be joining the ruling BJP. Ending days of speculation, Bhosale on Friday declared he would join the BJP in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday.

"He can tell what is his interest (in joining the BJP). But we are going to win whenever by-election is held in Satara," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said. Bhosale's decision is another jolt to the Sharad Pawar-led party, which has seen several leaders including former ministers crossing over to the BJP or Shiv Sena ahead of next month's Assembly elections..

