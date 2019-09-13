President Ramaphosa to attend funeral of former President of Zimbabwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the State Funeral of former President Robert Mugabe in Harare tomorrow, Saturday 14 September 2019.

The President's attendance signifies South Africa's regard and gratitude for the role played by the late former President Mugabe in his capacity as leader of Zimbabwe's pre-independence liberation movement and as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in support of South Africa's struggle against apartheid.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor; Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: Minister of Police General Bheki Cele, and Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)