Mumbai police gear up for forthcoming Maha polls

Mumbai police has begun preparing for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, an official said on Saturday, adding that lists of anti-social elements were being made and deployment of personnel was being finalised. Elections are expected to be held by October for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

"We are gearing up to ensure polls are held in complete security. Apart from Mumbai police personnel, paramilitary troopers will also be deployed. Once poll dates are announced, we will finalise the deployment," he said. The official said non-bailable warrants are being served on those accused in crimes, hunt for those absconding has been intensified, and some arrests have been made.

Till the end of August, police has taken preventive action against 10,621 persons under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), up from 10,940 last year, he said. Action has been taken against 3,318 persons under section 110 of the CrPC till August-end, up from 3,309 last year, he added.

Twelve people have been charged under the stringent MCOCA while 17 cases have been filed under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA). He said Navratri celebrations are likely to coincide with state polls, due to which security will have to be at its tightest..

