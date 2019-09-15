International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK says Saudi oil attack was attempt to disrupt global oil supplies

Reuters London
Updated: 15-09-2019 20:18 IST
UK says Saudi oil attack was attempt to disrupt global oil supplies

Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday condemned Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil plants, calling them an attempt to disrupt global oil supplies.

"This was a reckless attempt to damage regional security and disrupt global oil supplies. The UK condemns such behaviour unreservedly," Raab said on Twitter.

He added that he had earlier spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019