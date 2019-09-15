UK says Saudi oil attack was attempt to disrupt global oil supplies

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday condemned Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil plants, calling them an attempt to disrupt global oil supplies.

"This was a reckless attempt to damage regional security and disrupt global oil supplies. The UK condemns such behaviour unreservedly," Raab said on Twitter.

He added that he had earlier spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the attacks.

