Jitendra Singh calls for preservation, promotion of Dogri language

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday stressed on the need for making collective efforts to preserve and promote the Dogri language. The minister of state for the Prime Minister's Office said the masses should be encouraged to pay attention to the use of local languages for protecting cultural identity.

"We must accept the importance of linguistic pride and literature and make a collaborated effort to promote the Dogri language," he said addressing the inaugural function of Kunwar Viyogi Auditorium here. "Every single individual associated with the language needs to come together for its promotion and preservation," Singh said.

The function was organised by Dogri Sanstha Jammu and Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust. On the occasion, Singh conferred Kunwar Viyogi Sahitya Kala Samman posthumously to prominent Dogri writer Chhatrapal and honoured Roshan Lal Bral with Kunwar Viyogi Sahitya Puraskaar.

