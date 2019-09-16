It's a goodwill gesture: PL Punia on Trump joining PM Modi at 'Howdy, Modi!' event

Congress leader PL Punia said that it is a "goodwill gesture" that US President Donald Trump will share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston next week during the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event. "It's a goodwill gesture... It's a good thing. It's another initiative from both the sides to improve mutual relations," Punia told ANI here.

Over 50,000 people have already been registered for the mega diaspora event at the NRG Stadium in Houston which is being hosted by the Texas India Forum. The event was confirmed by the White House yesterday, in a statement that read, "On Sunday, September 22, 2019, President Donald J Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India."

The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations. (ANI)

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses crestfallen ISRO

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)