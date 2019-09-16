International Development News
We will not extend Brexit transition period - UK PM Johnson's spokesman

Reuters London
Updated: 16-09-2019 16:33 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Britain has no intention of seeking an extension to the transition period after it leaves the European Union if a divorce deal is struck with the bloc, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

A deal agreed with the EU, but later voted down by the British parliament, included a transition period until December 2020 to ensure an orderly exit from the bloc.

Johnson's spokesman said there was no intention to extend this, adding Britain was hopeful of striking a new deal with the EU with the October summit of European leaders providing the final opportunity to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
