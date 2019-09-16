Pak court rejects Zardari’s petition seeking more visits by family, legal team

An accountability court in Pakistan on Monday rejected former president Asif Ali Zardari's petition seeking an increase in the number of days on which he can be visited by family members and his legal team. Zardari, 64, and his sister Faryal Talpur are lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after they were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on charges of laundering billions of rupees through fictitious accounts.

Filed by Zardari and his sister, the petition was opposed by the prosecutor of the accountability watchdog, The Express Tribune reported. The NAB lawyer stated that meetings with the former president and his sister could only be held on Mondays.

Earlier, an accountability court in Islamabad had rejected the applications submitted by Zardari and Talpur seeking A-class and extra facilities in jail during judicial remand in the fake accounts case. Zardari, husband of the country's first woman prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was arrested by the NAB in a corruption case on July 1. He was shifted to the Adiala jail in August.

According to the NAB, Zardari is being investigated for his alleged involvement in extending loans and other misappropriation by Parthenon Private Limited, Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others. The 11th president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 has denied any link with the fake accounts.

