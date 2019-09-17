International Development News
Development News Edition
Trump declines to say if Kim invited him, says not ready to visit North Korea

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-09-2019 01:10 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday declined to say whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had invited him to meet in his most recent letter and said he was not ready yet to visit North Korea.

Trump made the remarks to reporters at the White House after as South Korean newspaper, citing diplomatic sources, said Kim had invited Trump to visit Pyongyang in a letter sent in August amid stalled denuclearization talks.

COUNTRY : United States
