Polls open in Israeli general elections

Polls opened in Israel's second general elections in five months on Tuesday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to extend his term as the country's longest-serving prime minister.

Polls began opening at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) and were due to close at 10:00 pm in most areas. As in the April vote, the right-wing Netanyahu is facing a strong challenge from ex-military chief Benny Gantz and his centrist Blue and White alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)