International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Polls open in Israeli general elections

PTI Jerusalem
Updated: 17-09-2019 09:46 IST
Polls open in Israeli general elections

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Polls opened in Israel's second general elections in five months on Tuesday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to extend his term as the country's longest-serving prime minister.

Polls began opening at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) and were due to close at 10:00 pm in most areas. As in the April vote, the right-wing Netanyahu is facing a strong challenge from ex-military chief Benny Gantz and his centrist Blue and White alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Israel
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019